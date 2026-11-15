There are some nice free items popping up around Pittsburg right now. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for furnishing or organizing your home.

Item: Dark wooden cabinet with two doors and an open shelf

Condition: Not stated

Details: Cabinet has two doors on the bottom and an open shelf on top. The poster says it’s ideal for storage or for use over the toilet, so it may work well in a bathroom or small space.

Location: Woodland Hills, Pittsburg, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wooden dresser with multiple drawers

Condition: Described as sturdy

Dimensions: 55" width x 34.5" height x 15.5" depth — long and not too deep, good for tighter spaces like hallways or smaller bedrooms.

Location: Woodland Hills, Pittsburg, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Home decor / accessories (details not listed)

Description: The poster simply says “text me”, so you’ll need to contact them through Nextdoor to find out what specific decor or accessories they’re offering.

Location: Stone Harbour, Pittsburg, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pittsburg tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.