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🏭 Pittsburg, CA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pittsburg’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several manufacturing roles hiring locally.
Shoe Coordinator (Shop Coordinator)
- Employer: Martinez Steel LLC
- Location: Pittsburg, CA (in-person, rebar fabrication shop)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, paid time off
Help keep a busy steel fabrication shop running smoothly by planning daily production schedules, tracking work orders, and coordinating with shipping and dispatch. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced industrial work, and are comfortable on the shop floor.
Process Operator
- Employer: K2 Pure Solutions
- Location: Pittsburg, CA (chemical plant)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (24/7 operation)
- Pay: $36.53/hr entry level – $58.24/hr fully qualified
- Benefits: Subsidized medical, dental, vision, FSA options, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, sick leave, vacation, life insurance, company events
Operate and monitor a modern chemical process that makes bleach and other chlor-alkali products for water treatment. Great for someone with mechanical aptitude who wants a long-term, higher-wage plant career and doesn’t mind shift work and PPE.
Packaging Operator
- Employer: Alphia
- Location: Pittsburg, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run and troubleshoot packaging lines, stack 50 lb bags, and help with quality checks and sanitation in a food manufacturing setting. This role is hands-on, physical, and a good entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to grow in production.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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