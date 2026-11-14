Pittsburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and discount stores hiring across different departments. Good mix of entry-level roles and lead positions if you want to grow into management.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Pittsburg, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $18.90/hour base pay range

Lead a section of the store, help open/close, supervise associates, and keep the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience and want a step into retail leadership with a large, growing company.

Employer: Foods Co.

Foods Co. Location: Pittsburg, CA

Type: Part-time

Prepare bakery and deli items, offer samples, and help customers find what they need while keeping the area clean and safe. Great for someone with basic customer service skills who wants hands-on food prep experience.

Employer: Foods Co.

Foods Co. Location: Pittsburg, CA

Type: Part-time

Stock and clean the meat department, help customers at the counter, and monitor product freshness and temperatures. This role suits someone who can handle a fast pace, weekends/holidays, and doesn’t mind working with cleaning solutions and sharp tools.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Pittsburg, CA

Type: (Not listed; department management role)

Run the produce department: supervise staff, order and receive product, build displays, and keep everything fresh and well-stocked. Best for someone with prior produce or grocery lead experience who’s ready to manage people and hit sales and margin goals.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.