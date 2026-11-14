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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pittsburg Right Now
There are some handy free items and even a few tiny critters looking for help around Pittsburg and nearby. Here’s what neighbors are giving away.
Adjustable Metal Hanger – 20" to 36"
Item: Adjustable metal hanger / rack
Details:
- Width adjusts from 20" to 36"
- Height is also adjustable up or down to your desired level
- All metal construction
Great for hanging clothes, coats, or extra storage in a laundry area.
Location: Old Town Pittsburg, Pittsburg, CA
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
17" Hex Oak Wall Clock
Item: Wall clock
Details:
- 17" wide
- Hexagon-shaped
- Made of oak
Nice piece if you like wood décor or need a clock for a living room or office.
Location: Old Town Pittsburg, Pittsburg, CA
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Nike Red Zip-Up Hoodie
Item: Nike red hoodie
Details:
- Zip-up front
- Hooded sweatshirt
- Brand: Nike
Perfect for casual wear or workouts. (Check the listing for size and any wear details.)
Location: Pittsburg Antioch, Antioch, CA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Baby Rats Needing Help (8 Neonates)
Item: 8 baby rats (neonates)
Details:
- Eyes still closed
- Possibly roof rats (found while digging near a pear tree)
- Poster has already tried vets, pet stores, and wildlife rehab clinics
- They are looking for someone who can help care for or humanely handle the babies, as they do not want to dispatch them
This is best for someone experienced with caring for very young animals or with connections to rescue groups.
Location: Marina Vista, Pittsburg, CA
Category: Pet supplies / animals needing help
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Pittsburg tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.