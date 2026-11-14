There are some handy free items and even a few tiny critters looking for help around Pittsburg and nearby. Here’s what neighbors are giving away.

Item: Adjustable metal hanger / rack

Details:

Width adjusts from 20" to 36"

Height is also adjustable up or down to your desired level

All metal construction

Great for hanging clothes, coats, or extra storage in a laundry area.

Location: Old Town Pittsburg, Pittsburg, CA

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wall clock

Details:

17" wide

wide Hexagon-shaped

Made of oak

Nice piece if you like wood décor or need a clock for a living room or office.

Location: Old Town Pittsburg, Pittsburg, CA

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Nike red hoodie

Details:

Zip-up front

Hooded sweatshirt

sweatshirt Brand: Nike

Perfect for casual wear or workouts. (Check the listing for size and any wear details.)

Location: Pittsburg Antioch, Antioch, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 8 baby rats (neonates)

Details:

Eyes still closed

Possibly roof rats (found while digging near a pear tree)

(found while digging near a pear tree) Poster has already tried vets, pet stores, and wildlife rehab clinics

They are looking for someone who can help care for or humanely handle the babies, as they do not want to dispatch them

This is best for someone experienced with caring for very young animals or with connections to rescue groups.

Location: Marina Vista, Pittsburg, CA

Category: Pet supplies / animals needing help

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Pittsburg tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.