🐶 Playful Pittsburg Pups & a Chill Bulldog Ready for Adoption

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Pittsburg, CA? These adoptable dogs range from a mellow couch buddy to bouncy little puppies, all hoping for a loving home.

Breed: English Bulldog / Mutt

English Bulldog / Mutt Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no fee)

(listed as no fee) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburg, CA)

Personality & habits:

Very chill and relaxed

Doesn’t bark much

Enjoys walks (not super long, but enough for some exercise)

(not super long, but enough for some exercise) House-trained to go potty outside

to go potty outside Loves being around his person and getting snacks

Draco sounds like a great match for many homes, from older adults to younger families, as long as you can give him love, company, and gentle walks.

👉 Meet Draco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~4 lbs

~4 lbs Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue

Personality & skills:

Friendly and people‑oriented

and people‑oriented Active with lots of puppy energy

with lots of puppy energy Good with dogs

Loves playing with siblings and foster dog friends

Tennessee is a tiny, playful pup who will need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a young puppy.

👉 Meet Tennessee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~4 lbs

~4 lbs Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue

Personality & skills:

Friendly and social

and social Active with classic puppy energy

with classic puppy energy Good with dogs

Enjoys playing with other dogs and siblings

Porter is another sweet little nugget from this litter, looking for a forever home that can guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Porter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~4 lbs

~4 lbs Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue

Personality & skills:

Friendly and well‑handled by people

and well‑handled by people Active , full of puppy energy

, full of puppy energy Good with dogs

Loves playing with her siblings and foster doggie friends

Truvy is a playful little girl who will thrive with a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Truvy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~4 lbs

~4 lbs Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue

Personality & skills:

Friendly and people‑social

and people‑social Active with plenty of puppy bounce

with plenty of puppy bounce Good with dogs

Enjoys playing with siblings and foster dog friends

Jolene is another adorable pup from this Chi/Pug crew, ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pittsburg, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families soon.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.