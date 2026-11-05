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🐶 Playful Pittsburg Pups & a Chill Bulldog Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Pittsburg, CA? These adoptable dogs range from a mellow couch buddy to bouncy little puppies, all hoping for a loving home.
Draco
- Breed: English Bulldog / Mutt
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no fee)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburg, CA)
Personality & habits:
- Very chill and relaxed
- Doesn’t bark much
- Enjoys walks (not super long, but enough for some exercise)
- House-trained to go potty outside
- Loves being around his person and getting snacks
Draco sounds like a great match for many homes, from older adults to younger families, as long as you can give him love, company, and gentle walks.
👉 Meet Draco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tennessee
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~4 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue
Personality & skills:
- Friendly and people‑oriented
- Active with lots of puppy energy
- Good with dogs
- Loves playing with siblings and foster dog friends
Tennessee is a tiny, playful pup who will need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a young puppy.
👉 Meet Tennessee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Porter
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~4 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue
Personality & skills:
- Friendly and social
- Active with classic puppy energy
- Good with dogs
- Enjoys playing with other dogs and siblings
Porter is another sweet little nugget from this litter, looking for a forever home that can guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Porter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Truvy
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~4 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue
Personality & skills:
- Friendly and well‑handled by people
- Active, full of puppy energy
- Good with dogs
- Loves playing with her siblings and foster doggie friends
Truvy is a playful little girl who will thrive with a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Truvy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jolene
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~4 lbs
- Shelter/Rescue: K9 Paw Print Rescue
Personality & skills:
- Friendly and people‑social
- Active with plenty of puppy bounce
- Good with dogs
- Enjoys playing with siblings and foster dog friends
Jolene is another adorable pup from this Chi/Pug crew, ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pittsburg, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families soon.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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