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Pittsboro
Small Business Saturday shopping at Reclamation & Co.
7 days ago
Reclamation and Company at 674 West Street, Pittsboro will be open for Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 28 from 12 PM to 5 PM, offering vintage items and unique home pieces that can be used as holiday gifts. Shoppers can browse items with historic character and find gifts that are different from typical store options.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Pittsboro
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