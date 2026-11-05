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Pittsboro
Downtown Pittsboro seeking extras for promo video
7 days ago
A professional film crew will be in Downtown Pittsboro on Saturday, 2026-11-07 filming a new promotional video and invites residents to be on camera enjoying downtown. Filming and activities will take place at:
- 3:00 PM–5:00 PM at The SoCo Patio with live music by Shaken & Stirred
- 4:00 PM–4:45 PM at Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant of Pittsboro Rooftop Patio
- 4:45 PM–5:30 PM at West End Kitchen
The first 100 visitors will receive a free cup of ice cream from Circle City Ice Cream and complimentary pizza slices from Marcels Pizzeria while supplies last.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Pittsboro
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