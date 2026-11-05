Downtown Pittsboro seeking extras for promo video

A professional film crew will be in Downtown Pittsboro on Saturday, 2026-11-07 filming a new promotional video and invites residents to be on camera enjoying downtown. Filming and activities will take place at:

3:00 PM–5:00 PM at The SoCo Patio with live music by Shaken & Stirred

at with live music by 4:00 PM–4:45 PM at Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant of Pittsboro Rooftop Patio

at 4:45 PM–5:30 PM at West End Kitchen

The first 100 visitors will receive a free cup of ice cream from Circle City Ice Cream and complimentary pizza slices from Marcels Pizzeria while supplies last.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Pittsboro