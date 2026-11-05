Free Pizza and Ice Cream Event in Downtown Pittsboro

Downtown Pittsboro will host an afternoon event at The SoCo Patio on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 3–5 PM, with free ice cream for the first 100 guests and free pizza slices while they last from Marcels Pizzeria, Circle City Ice Cream, and La Cucina della Nonna. A production crew will film a Town of Pittsboro promotional video during the event, capturing people and places in the downtown area. Riders can use Pittsboro Transit on Demand to travel to downtown for the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Pittsboro