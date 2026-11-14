undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pitt County
💼 Pitt County lists new job openings as of Nov. 13, 2026
13 days ago
💼 Pitt County hiring for transit, social services, and public safety
Pitt County has several open jobs as of November 13, 2026. Positions include:
- Clerk IV/Scheduler (Part Time) – Pitt Area Transit
- Transit Driver (Part Time) – Pitt Area Transit
- Deputy Sheriff (Basic) – Sheriff’s Office
- Detention Officer (Basic) – Detention Center
- Income Maintenance Caseworker II (FNS) – Social Services
Pitt County is an equal opportunity employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
To see pay, requirements, and how to apply, use the online listings for each job:
- Clerk IV/Scheduler (Part Time): https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittcountync/jobs/5532754/clerk-iv-scheduler-part-time
- Deputy Sheriff (Basic): https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittcountync/jobs/4810819/deputy-sheriff-basic
- Detention Officer (Basic): https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittcountync/jobs/5515741/detention-officer-basic
- Income Maintenance Caseworker II – FNS: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittcountync/jobs/5546648/income-maintenance-caseworker-ii-fns
- Transit Driver (Part Time): https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pittcountync/jobs/5532714/transit-driver-part-time
More Info: Job Vacancies | November 13, 2026 • Pitt County, N...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.