💼 Pitt County hiring for transit, social services, and public safety

Pitt County has several open jobs as of November 13, 2026. Positions include:

Clerk IV/Scheduler (Part Time) – Pitt Area Transit

– Transit Driver (Part Time) – Pitt Area Transit

– Deputy Sheriff (Basic) – Sheriff’s Office

– Detention Officer (Basic) – Detention Center

– Income Maintenance Caseworker II (FNS) – Social Services

Pitt County is an equal opportunity employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To see pay, requirements, and how to apply, use the online listings for each job: