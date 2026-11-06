undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Go Fishing With Twisted Teens in Video for “I Spend My Time Crying”
By Nina Corcoran,9 days ago
Twisted Teens released their latest album, The Holy Cross Tigers, today on Sub Pop, and they’re celebrating the big day with a music video for its song “I Spend My Time Crying.” It’s another visual stunner courtesy of Jack Massucci, the same director behind the band’s “Florida Water Blues” video. In it, a young kid traverses New Orleans to fish, goes door to door selling his game, and learns how to drive, among other things. A certain calico guinea pig makes an appearance, too. Watch the video below.