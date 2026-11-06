undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)”
By Hattie Lindert,8 days ago
All Olivia Rodrigo wants for Christmas is for her partner’s grandma to think she’s cool. Rodrigo just shared her first holiday song, aptly titled “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” and it’s all about that first time you meet your honey’s extended family on their turf. Written with usual suspects Dan Nigro and Amy Allen, it’s accompanied by a music video starring Saturday Night Live’s Ben Marshall as Rodrigo’s boo, and Cynthia Nixon as his mom. Watch it below.