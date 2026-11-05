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Lady Gaga, Jack White, Blondie Lead 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees
By Nina Corcoran,5 days ago
Lady Gaga, Jack White, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, and other artists have been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027. As is tradition, the nominees are divided into two categories for performing and non-performing songwriters, with three artists selected from each to be inducted. Voting concludes on December 14, with the final honorees being announced early next year.