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NewJeans’ Contracts Removed Key Protections Against Child Labor Violations
By Jazz Monroe,4 days ago
Last year, NewJeans staged a revolt that challenged the foundations of the K-pop industry. Their case, against the HYBE label ADOR, hinged on the claim they had suffered “significant negligence” at the hands of their employers. ADOR beat them in court and proceeded to fire Danielle Marsh from the band; her lawyer said the label was punishing her for the attempted mutiny. Now, ADOR is pursuing millions in damages from Marsh for breach of contract. But questions remain over the severity of the conditions to which ADOR subjected NewJeans—a battery of brutal training regimes and unusually strict personal terms that are laid out in a new report from The New York Times.