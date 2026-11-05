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Rush Announce Sphere Residency
By Alex Suskind,4 days ago
Prog legends Rush are in the midst of their nearly yearlong Fifty Something reunion tour, which was originally set to wrap next spring. Now they’ve tacked on a Sphere residency to it, called Elevate From the Norm. The band—co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, alongside drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold—will play five nights at the globular Las Vegas venue in May. Dates for that and the remainder of the reunion tour can be found below.