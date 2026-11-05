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Muna Tap Avalon Emerson, Romy for Dancing on the Wall Deluxe
By Hattie Lindert,4 days ago
Thankfully safe and sound after an October tour bus fire, Muna are bouncing back with a deluxe edition of their May album Dancing on the Wall. The new extended cut features reworks from Avalon Emerson, Arlo Parks, and Porches, plus a “Dancing On The Wall (Romy in a Lesbian Trance Remix).” You’ll have to wait to hear that last one, but you can check out “Dancing on the Wall (Avalon Emerson Sweet Thing Remix)” now.