The Pismo Beach Pier will be closed from 12:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2026 until 5:00 AM on Sunday, November 15, 2026 due to forecast high surf, with tides near 5 feet and waves of 15–18 feet expected to reach the pier deck. City staff will watch beach conditions through the weekend and will close parts of the beach if waves and tides make the area unsafe. Residents and visitors are asked to stay away from hazardous surf zones along the Pismo Beach shoreline during this period.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pismo Beach