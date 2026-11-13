undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pismo Beach
Sign up for Pismo Beach emergency alerts
9 days ago
Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo County use AlertSLO for important alerts like severe weather and highway closures, and Reverse 911 for emergency alerts like evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Residents are urged to register now so they can get these alerts during critical events. Sign up online at READY SLO.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pismo Beach
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1