📢 PHS Air Force JROTC marches in NYC Veterans Day Parade

Piscataway High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC (unit NJ-761) made history this year by marching in the 2026 New York City Veterans Day Parade for the first time.

Led by Senior Master Sgt. Chrissie Slifer (Aerospace Science Instructor and Drill Coach) and Lt. Col. Richard Kerr (Senior Aerospace Science Instructor), the cadets represented Piscataway with pride, discipline, and professionalism.

They marched alongside some of the finest active-duty military units in the country and received compliments from both spectators and fellow participants.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Slifer, the cadets’ commitment to excellence is “putting NJ-761 on the map” and showed a powerful mix of Piscataway pride and Air Force excellence.