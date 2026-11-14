🚧 Washington Road lane closures through early December

The City of Piqua is starting the Washington Road Improvements Project on Monday, November 16. Work will continue with on-and-off closures through the first week of December.

Drivers can expect:

Intermittent road and lane closures along Washington Road

along A temporary closure of the Washington Rd & Farrington Rd intersection at some point during the project

of the intersection at some point during the project Closure dates and exact spots may change due to weather and scheduling

To avoid delays, motorists are strongly encouraged to use County Road 25A as an alternate route for the rest of the project.

The City thanks residents for their patience while this work is completed.