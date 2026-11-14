Piqua’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and a strong engineering opening. Good mix of shop-floor work and technical problem-solving.

Employer: Hartzell Fan Inc / Hartzell Industries

Hartzell Fan Inc / Hartzell Industries Location: Piqua, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day production and long-term process improvements. This role is great if you like data, problem-solving, and working with both R&D and operations to boost quality and efficiency.

Employer: New Tech Plastics

Location: Piqua, OH

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Run and adjust pouch machines in a new converting division at a flexible packaging manufacturer. Company highlights include 100% company-paid health insurance, 401(k) with profit sharing, and other benefits.

Employer: Atlantis Sportswear

Location: Piqua, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00/hour

First-shift warehouse role (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm) with forklift and box truck work, plus shipping/receiving duties. Comes with medical insurance after 90 days, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.