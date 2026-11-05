Extra work ordered on Washington Road paving

Parts of Washington Road did not meet the City of Piqua’s quality and safety rules after recent paving, so the contractor will mill and repave those areas at the contractor’s expense, with no extra cost to the City. Milling is set to start on Tuesday, November 10, with repaving over the next several days, and the work is expected to finish by Friday, November 13, if the weather allows. Drivers should expect the construction to last longer while the road is brought up to a safe, high-quality condition.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Piqua - Government Page