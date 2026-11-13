Dolly Parton’s last recorded performance appears on U2’s new song ‘Torn’

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Dolly Parton’s final recorded vocals have been released on “Torn”, a posthumous duet with Bono that appears on U2’s new album Carnaval De Luz.

A press release describes the track as Parton’s last recorded vocal performance, after she recorded it in Nashville in June 2026. Parton died aged 80 on 25 August 2026, with her representatives confirming she died after a “brief battle with cancer”.

“Torn” features on Carnaval De Luz, U2’s 16th studio album, released on 13 November. A country version titled “Torn” (Kent Wells Version) also received an all-day radio premiere on 12 November across major radio broadcast media companies and platforms including iHeart, SiriusXM and Music Choice.

What did Dolly Parton say to Bono about ‘Torn’?

Ahead of the track’s release, Parton’s team shared a message to Bono in an Instagram post dated 2 June.

TOPSHOT – Irish singer of U2 Bono poses during a photocall for the film “Bono: Stories of Surrender” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2025. (Photo (Getty Images)

“Hey Bono, Hope you like what I did. I did quite a few things. Take from it what you want and what you need, but I love the song, and I think it could be something really special,” Parton wrote.

“Thanks for including me in your life. I’ve always loved you and always will,” she added.

Why Bono says he ‘can’t even listen’ to the track now

Bono, 66, later spoke about the emotional weight of the recording after Parton’s death, telling Rolling Stone: “When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now,” he said.

The song has also been framed as a metaphor for political division, with Parton delivering the line “Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war,” as heard on “Torn” on Carnaval de Luz.