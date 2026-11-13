Ohio senator quotes Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ in push to ban conversion therapy for minors

Senator Nickie Antonio and Lady Gaga

An Ohio senator quoted Lady Gaga’s Born This Way during a committee hearing as lawmakers consider a bill to ban conversion therapy for minors.

Ohio lawmakers held a first hearing on Senate Bill 71 (SB 71) on 10 November in the Senate Health Committee. Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, a co-sponsor of the bill, argued that young people should not be pushed to change who they are.

Antonio said, as per The Buckeye Flame: “I think these lyrics by Lady Gaga of all people give the best rationale for why conversion therapy is not only damaging to individuals who are exposed to it, but also demonstrates that people are who they are regardless of external pressures,” before reading: “I’m beautiful in my way / ‘Cause God makes no mistakes / I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way / Don’t hide yourself in regret / Just love yourself and you’re set / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born this way.”

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio argued that young people should not be pushed to change who they are. (Instagram / Nickie Antonio)

What would Ohio’s SB 71 do?

SB 71 would prohibit certain healthcare providers from engaging in conversion therapy when providing mental health treatment to a minor patient.

If it became law, enforcement would come from the relevant professional state-licensing board. Each board would set up its own complaint process and could decide whether an infraction should lead to penalties such as suspension or revoking a licence.

Co-sponsor Beth Liston told the committee that conversion therapy is linked to psychological, physical, relational and financial harm and said there is no credible evidence it changes sexual orientation or gender identity.

Liston also said an estimate of 500 Ohio minors a year are subjected to conversion therapy, adding: “We have over 70 years of data telling us this hurts children. Let’s protect them instead.”

The first Senate Health Committee hearing on the bill lasted less than four minutes, and no one on the committee asked questions of the sponsors. A second hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Lady Gaga’s allyship

The single Born This Way, which was released in February 2011, has long been embraced by LGBTQ+ people as a shorthand for pride and self-acceptance, which is the argument Antonio leaned on in a debate about attempts to change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Gaga has also positioned herself as a vocal LGBTQ+ ally. Her Born This Way Foundation focuses on youth wellbeing and mental health. When the single was released, she said she wanted to blend defiance and dance together.

SB 71’s text is available in the SB 71 bill text (PDF).