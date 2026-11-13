Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel in Glee

Chris Colfer says he is in ongoing conversations about returning as Kurt Hummel for the in-development Glee reboot at Disney+ and Hulu, teasing that what he has heard so far “sounded very funny” and “like a good idea”.

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s Obsessed podcast, Colfer said: “I recently had a nice conversation with someone, and I’m gonna have more conversations soon.” He added: “But from what I’ve heard, it sounded very funny, and it sounded like a good idea. So, we’ll see.”

Colfer, 36, played Kurt across Glee’s original six-season run from 2009 to 2015. The character became one of the most prominent gay teen roles of the 2010s, with Kurt’s relationship with Blaine Anderson a cornerstone of the show’s queer storylines.

The Glee reboot was confirmed in October, with a few of the original cast members seemingly hinting they had already signed up to return.

What does Chris Colfer want for Kurt in the Glee reboot?

Colfer said he would love Kurt to be “in a place of power”, picturing him as a fashion-world force. “I would love to see him like a Miranda Priestly-type, running his own fashion blog or a magazine,” he said. “I could also see him on tour with Chappell Roan, styling her.”

Darren Criss and Chris Colfer on Glee (FOX)

He also joked about what Kurt and Blaine might be like as parents, as Rachel was seen to be their surrogate at the end of the original series. “I think Kurt would punish his children with scathing looks,” Colfer said.

Colfer also joked he is “secretly campaigning for Mr Schue and Sue Sylvester to do ‘WAP’”, adding that “might be what gets me back to it”.

The comments are a change from an earlier interview, when Colfer said he knew “nothing” and had “heard absolutely nothing” about a potential reboot.

Why returning to Glee could be ‘really difficult’

Colfer also reflected on the emotional weight of revisiting Glee after the deaths of castmates Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera. “It was really hard going back to the show after Cory passed, and I’m sure it’d be really difficult, especially now that Naya’s gone too,” he said.

“But I guess you have to think, are you going to let the loss of two people you love very much prevent you from being around a dozen other people you love as well?”

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