Romesh Ranganathan and Bash Croft were crowned joint winners of The Celebrity Traitors

The BBC has confirmed it received complaints from viewers about the refugee charities chosen by the winners of The Celebrity Traitors for their £83,000 prize money.

In an update posted on its complaints page on 11 November, the broadcaster said it had “received complaints about the charities chosen by the winners of The Celebrity Traitors”.

The BBC responded: “We recognise that some audience members were unhappy with the charities chosen by the winning celebrities. This feedback has been shared with the relevant parties.”

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, 48, and actor Sebastian Croft, 24, won The Celebrity Traitors at the end of October, with the £83,500 prize pot split between them for charity.

Croft donated his half to Choose Love, while Ranganathan gave his to the Refugee Council.

Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft respond

The pair discussed the reaction last week on Croft’s Sunday Scaries podcast.

Sebastian Croft picked Choose Love as his charity (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Ranganathan said: “Look, people have different opinions, but I feel like [refugees are] a distraction tactic, and people are being pointed in that direction for something to blame, is my personal opinion.” He also said he chose to support the Refugee Council after becoming “so fed up with the rhetoric against refugees”.

Croft reflected on how quickly a celebratory TV moment turned sour, saying: “It felt like such a nice moment at the time, but then to see the response, what it made me realise is that’s people’s response to a game show donating money to really vulnerable people. Imagine how difficult it is for those people navigating that system.”

Ranganathan said the backlash had “galvanised” support for the donations, and it was just a “coincidence” they both picked refugee-focused organisations.

Choose Love

Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation and movement formerly known as Help Refugees, supports refugees and displaced people through emergency aid and longer-term support.

After Croft’s donation, Choose Love acting chief executive Emma Stevenson said: “This vital funding will quite literally change and save lives. It allows us to extend critical support to refugees and displaced people, especially LGBTQ+ individuals who face displacement, violence and persecution simply for who they are.”

Croft is best known to many viewers for Netflix’s Heartstopper, a teen drama with a large LGBTQ+ fanbase. He has previously spoken about why he backs Choose Love, including its work to secure futures for LGBTQIA+ refugees.

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