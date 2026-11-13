Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson at Apple TV's 'Brothers' Premiere After Party held at Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum on September 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Calla

Sarah Paulson has said the idea of marrying Holland Taylor gives her the “heebie-jeebies”, even though she already feels “married” to her partner.

Speaking on the 12 November episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast with host Chelsea Handler, the American Horror Story star said she and Taylor do not plan to get married. Her comments come weeks after Taylor explained why they don’t live together, despite being 12 years deep.

“I’m happy that I haven’t been married,” Paulson, 51, said. “Because I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way.”

Paulson added that the commitment is already there. “For marriage to me somehow, it’s like… the bond, the connectivity I have with Holland… I feel married to her,” she said. “But I don’t have, or have never had, the need to, like, have it be something written in stone somehow.”

“The stoneness of it gives me the heebie-jeebies,” she added.

Why Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor won’t marry

Paulson said her feelings about marriage are rooted in her own feeling of independence, rather than not wanting to be close to Taylor.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been dating since 2015 (Getty Images)

“That’s not about being away from her or being with another person,” she said. “It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence, and I think Holland feels that way too.”

She also spoke about how certain labels land for them as a couple. “I don’t like to be called ‘wife,’ either. She doesn’t want to be called ‘wife’ either,” Paulson said, adding that she dislikes the idea of “belonging to someone”.

In the same conversation, Paulson also said she is happy she has not had children, explaining: “My heart is too fragile.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s relationship

Paulson and Taylor, 83, have been together for almost 12 years.

In May 2024, Paulson said on the SmartLess podcast: “We don’t live together. That’s the secret to it.”

Taylor has also spoken publicly about not expecting they would marry. In 2024, she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy: “I don’t think [we’ll get married]. We’ve never talked about it with any interest.” Taylor added: “We would [get married] if we wanted to.”

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