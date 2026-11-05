Emmerdale’s Bradley Riches says ‘that’s a wrap’ as he lands next role

Bradley Riches in a promotional photo for his new role in Emmerdale.

Bradley Riches has confirmed he has wrapped filming on Emmerdale – but luckily for fans it’s only until next year.

The former Heartstopper star told fans on Instagram: “That’s a wrap at Emmerdale for now! A little time off before heading to pantoland.”

The 24-year-old actor plays Lewis Barton in the ITV soap, and is set to swap the Dales for the stage over the festive season, but is expected to return next year.

He added: “So excited for what’s ahead for Lewis in 2027. Feeling very lucky and grateful, as always. See you on your screens soon!”

Is Bradley Riches leaving Emmerdale?

Riches’ update suggests it is a temporary break rather than a permanent exit. It was first revealed back in May that he would be taking time out from the soap.

Bradley Riches is heading into panto season (Karwai Tang/Getty)

Riches joined Emmerdale last May, after revealing in April 2025 that he would be joining the soap.

On screen, his character Lewis relocated to the Dales to track down his half-brother Ross Barton. He has since settled into a job at the village cafe and had been in a relationship with Vinny Dingle, who was recently sent to prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

In August 2025, Riches responded to trolls mocking Lewis and spoke about the importance of better on-screen representation for neurodiverse people, as Lewis, like Riches, is autistic.

What panto is Bradley Riches starring in?

Over the festive season, Riches will play Peter Pan in Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook at Sunderland Empire.

The theatre announced the casting on Instagram, writing: “Bradley Riches from Netflix’s Heartstopper, Emmerdale and Big Brother is flying into Sunderland this Christmas as our thrill-seeking hero, Peter Pan!”

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