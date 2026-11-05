Denise Richards confirms RHOBH return after incredible $200,000 facelift

US actress Denise Richards attends the premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair" Season Two at Highline Studios in New York on November 2, 2026. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

Denise Richards has confirmed she is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 16, after previously disclosing she had a $200,000 facelift.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 55-year-old said she has already started filming and has even gone on a cast trip, suggesting she will feature fairly frequently in the upcoming season.

“I’m doing some episodes for next season. I just went on a cast trip and that was fun and exciting,” Richards said.

She also teased what viewers can expect from the new run, adding: “It’s actually, you know, it’s silly drama and it was really nice to see a lot of the women.”

Richards is expected to appear as a “friend of” on the upcoming season, after having previously been a main “Housewife” for seasons nine and 10.

Denise Richards’ $200,000 facelift

Richards previously admitted to getting a $200,000 facelift last year.

She has said she “came clean” about the procedure after her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, brought it up in court during their divorce proceedings. Richards said she decided to take control of the story herself, explaining: “I figured, you know what? I just need to be honest.”

Richards also said she worked with her publicist at the time, adding: “My publicist got me a really nice piece in Allure.”

Denise Richards (Getty Images)

The actress worked with Dr Ben Talei for a deep-plane facelift, and had additional procedures including a brow lift, an upper eye lift, a lip lift and fat grafting from her thighs into her neck and face.

Fans could not help but gush over Richards’ surgery, with one saying: “She did it right, she stayed natural for so long and then when it was time, she did the one perfect facelift and that’s how you do it. She looks like herself just a refreshed version.”

Another added: “Surgeon? Looks natural.” While a third wrote: “And she still looks like herself, not like most that are now unidentifiable.”

Denise Richards on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Richards, who rose to prominence in the late 1990s for roles in Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough, joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a main cast member for seasons nine and 10.

She first appeared in a guest role in season five, before returning in season 13, and most recently in season 15.

Last month, Richards discussed the possibility of returning on The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show. Asked if she would come back if invited, she replied: “Yeah! Actually, I did some episodes last season. But yeah, I would.”

Season 16 is currently filming, and Michelle Visage’s BFF Leah Remini has joined as a full-time cast member. The full main cast includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John-Watson, Rachel Zoe, Sutton Stracke, and newbie Tracy Tutor. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will return alongside Richards as “friends of”.

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