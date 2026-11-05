Big Brother’s Frankie says he ‘didn’t know if he was gay or bi’ amid backdoor exit

Big Brother's Frankie Taber

Big Brother star Frankie Taber has expanded on his sexuality after leaving fans confused with the way he came out as bisexual in the house.

Frankie, was was given the boot in a back door eviction, right after most complained about housemate Omar El Mayer, spoke to Big Brother: The Group Chat hosts GK Barry (real name Grace Keeling) and Kate Lawler, who asked him to clear up the confusion.

At the start of the series, he said he had recently split from his girlfriend, and he came out as bisexual in the Diary Room. As the weeks went by, he said that he was still with his girlfriend, and eventually told some of his co-stars he was bisexual, but that he would never be with a man.

It left to confusion from fans, who questioned if he was telling the truth, or if it was all part of a game plan. And while it’s his story to tell as he feels comfortable to do so, it hasn’t stopped social media users dissecting every single comment he has made.

‘I didn’t know … whether I was going to be gay, bi, whatever’

He said on The Group Chat: “I didn’t know after I come out, what was going to be the case, whether I was going to be gay, bi, whatever.”

Of his girlfriend, he added: “I was saying that I wasn’t with her because I generally just didn’t know what was going to happen when I come out on the show, but we were basically together.”

He explained that he had already told his girlfriend about his sexuality before he came on the show.

Omar and Frankie were evicted from Big Brother (ITV)

Taber added: “Even if I was to come out on the show, and let’s say I was fully gay or whatever, I wouldn’t have got with anyone or done anything either way.”

Lawler pushed for more clarity, saying: “You were debating how you came out as bi or gay?”

He said: “When I was on the show, I didn’t know after I come out if I was gonna be fully gay or bi. I just didn’t know. I had an idea, but I just generally didn’t know if I was going to be bisexual or fully gay.

“There was a lot of confusion before coming into the house.”

‘I’m still sort of coming to terms with it’

The Group Chat hosts, including Keeling who is also LGBTQ+, said Taber was “very brave” to come out on the show.

They then pushed him on what he had meant when he said he wouldn’t ever be with a man.

He said: “I think it’s more so the fact that I haven’t come to terms with it yet. Even though I’ve come out, I’m still sort of coming to terms with it, and that’s the reason why I said that.

Frankie came out as bisexual earlier in the series (ITV)

“Maybe in a year, maybe in two years, maybe as I process the emotions a lot more, then that will change. But for now, I haven’t fully come to terms with it still.”

He said that, while he had a girlfriend, he “obviously” wouldn’t explore with other people, adding: “If I wasn’t with my girlfriend, unless I process the emotions and I’m not so harsh on myself, then things may be different.”

‘I’m a lot more happier’

Lawler asked Taber why he decided to come out on Big Brother.

“My main worry wasn’t necessarily the outside world knowing about my sexuality,” he explained. “To be honest, I don’t really care what people say who I don’t know.

“I think I had a big fear around people that were necessarily my friends, because a few of my close friends know, but friends of friends and in the area… I was worried about people knowing from who was around my area.

“It felt more comfortable. I generally didn’t know how I was going to do it any other way, and Big Brother, I could do it all in one go and get it out the way with them, so it felt comfortable, it felt easier.”

He said it had been a “big, big weight of [his] shoulders”, adding he had “a lot of shame around it” which has now “been cleared”. “I’m a lot more happier,” he added.

Big Brother continues with tonight’s live final at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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