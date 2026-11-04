Billionaire David Geffen, 83, ‘back with’ model ex, 33, months after divorce

David Geffen and Donoval Michaels

David Geffen has reportedly rekindled his relationship with ex-husband Donovan Michaels, months after they reached a divorce settlement in April 2026.

Sources told Page Six that Geffen, 83, and Michaels, 33, looked “very much back together” during an October outing on Geffen’s 454-foot mega-yacht, Rising Sun. One said: “The heart wants what the heart wants.”

The reported reunion follows a split that spilled into court. Michaels, also known as David Armstrong, filed a civil lawsuit against Geffen in Los Angeles Superior Court in July 2025, before dropping it in October 2025. A confidential settlement was reached the following month, and the divorce was finalised in April 2026.

The pair were later photographed together on the yacht in June 2026.

What did Donovan Michaels’ lawsuit allege?

Michaels’ 33-page complaint included a series of allegations about how the relationship began and what life around Geffen was like.

The lawsuit alleged Geffen paid Michaels $10,000 for sex during their first encounter, after they first met in 2016 via SeekingArrangements.com.

It also alleged Michaels was expected to use drugs including cocaine, MDMA and cannabis with Geffen and his friends aboard Rising Sun. The complaint further alleged Geffen demanded Michaels undergo laser hair removal and dental procedures to meet standards of “physical perfection”.

On sobriety, the complaint alleged: “Geffen did not want a healthier Michaels. He wanted control and submission.”

Geffen denied the allegations. His attorney Patricia Glaser dismissed the lawsuit as “pathetic.”

Who is David Geffen?

Geffen is a US music and film executive and founder of Geffen Records, and later co-founded DreamWorks SKG with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg. He is also a major philanthropist in arts, education and healthcare, with high-profile donations to museums and universities.

Geffen previously dated Cher before he came out as gay in 1992.