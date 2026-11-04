Non-binary Cornell University student took own life after ‘conflict at LGBTQ+ dorms’

Cornell University

Winter Knutson, a non-binary student at Cornell University, died by suicide in November 2024 after an alleged period of conflict at their LGBTQ+ inclusive dorms, according to a lawsuit filed by their mother Sofia Akber.

Knutson was found dead on 10 November, 2024, as reported by The Ithaca Voice, and later identified as the child of Cornell mathematics Professor Allen Knutson, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

On 26 October this year, Winter’s mother Sofia Akber filed a lawsuit, alleging they took their own life after a series of incidents between 14 September to 10 November, 2024, which school administrators failed to look into.

Knutson lived in the university’s Loving House, which aims to “create an environment that protects and supports Cornell University’s community of LGBTQIA+ students”.

There, Knutson reportedly became friends with a girl and her roommate, who have been named as defendants alongside the school and 10 other anonymous individuals, the Daily Mail reports.

According to Akber, Knutson and the friend developed a romantic relationship, but the girl allegedly admitted she did so “to manipulate and lead Winter on”.

The friend and her roommate allegedly started a campaign of harassment against Knutson, including falsely accusing them of sexually assaulting a friend, and “drugging people”. The person reportedly withdrew the sexual assault allegation after Knutson’s death.

The lawsuit, filed under Title IX which stops sex discrimination in education, alleges there were “six escalating episodes” involving Knutson, led by the friend and her roommate.

The school has been accused of failing to provide an “inclusive residential space” which is what Loving House claims to be.

The lawsuit reportedly reads: “Cornell made these promises in writing, on its public website, in its program-house recruitment materials, and through the formal program-house acknowledgement that every Loving House resident – including Winter – was required to sign. Cornell did not merely promise affirmation; it promised protection, support, and safety.”

Akber is seeking unspecified damages, including for negligence, violations of state Human Rights Law, and wrongful death.

Her lawyer, Reza Yassi, said: “We look forward to proving Winter’s claims in court and holding Cornell and the individual defendants accountable. We also hope this case brings meaningful, lasting change at Cornell, so that no one else has to go through what Winter did.”

A Cornell University spokesperson said: “The loss of Winter Knutson was a tragedy. We will not comment on the pending litigation.”

Readers affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans free on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.