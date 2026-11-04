Georgia elects Bentley Hudgins as first out trans and nonbinary state lawmaker

Bentley Hudgins Wins Georgia Assembly Seat as First Out Trans and Nonbinary State Lawmaker

Georgia voters have elected Bentley Hudgins to the state House in District 90, making them the first out transgender and nonbinary person elected to the Georgia General Assembly.

Decision Desk HQ called the race at 8:19pm Eastern time on 3 November, with Hudgins leading Republican Samantha Boston by 94 per cent to 6 per cent with 84 per cent of votes counted. That was later updated to Hudgins winning with 92.45 per cent of the vote, to Boston’s 7.55 per cent.

Hudgins, a Democrat who uses they/them pronouns, is a longtime organiser and a 2026 Out100 honouree. According to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, they will also be the Georgia legislature’s first Japanese-American member.

Their campaign focused on everyday issues including reliable water, affordable housing, transit, wages and investment in neglected neighbourhoods.

What did Bentley Hudgins campaign on?

In a May interview with The Advocate, Hudgins spoke about wanting to connect with voters on shared realities, including their own experiences of housing insecurity and years of hearing loss before receiving treatment.

Bentley Hudgins (centre) has become Georgia’s first out trans and nonbinary state lawmaker (Instagram/bentleyforus)

“I wanted to really resonate with the shared experiences that I have with my neighbors,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins was previously the Human Rights Campaign’s Georgia state director, and their organising work has included helping residents document gun violence and push officials for neighbourhood improvements.

How did HRC react to Hudgins’ win?

HRC president Kelley Robinson praised Hudgins in a statement, saying: “The folks in Georgia’s 90th District have come to learn what we at HRC have known for years – that Bentley Hudgins is a fierce advocate, an inspiring leader, and a champion of equality,” adding that Hudgins “will become the first trans state legislator elected from the South”.

Robinson added: “We’ll never stop rooting for our former colleague, and we are so excited to continue working with them in their new role. Congratulations, Bentley!”

Trans and nonbinary candidates have increasingly run for state office in the past decade, with representation often becoming part of the political story amid ongoing legislative battles over trans rights. In 2022, New Hampshire’s James Roesener made history as the first out trans man elected to the US state legislature.

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