Alabama elects first out trans legislator as Democrat candidate wins HD25 race

Allison Montgomery

Democrat Allison Montgomery has defeated Republican incumbent Phillip K Rigsby in Alabama House District 25, becoming the state’s first out transgender state lawmaker.

The Alabama State House District 25 results show Montgomery winning 12,456 votes (53.2%) to Rigsby’s 10,929 (46.7%).

Writing after the results, Montgomery urged supporters not to get distracted. “I know the headlines tomorrow are gonna be provocative and catchy, but let’s focus on the most important part of this victory: we showed that a truly grassroots campaign that stands on its policies and its principles has a real shot in Alabama,” she wrote.

She added: “We the people are tired of attempts to distract us with culture war issues, whether we’re in a minority group or not. We the people know corporate interests use these issues to pit us against one another while they pick our pockets.”

Alabama HD25 results

Montgomery’s win flips the Huntsville-area seat from a Republican incumbent to a Democrat.

She is Alabama’s first out transgender state lawmaker, a software engineer and advocate for transgender rights.

Montgomery was outspent by a wide margin and faced attacks on her gender identity during the campaign. In her campaign, she wanted to protect public schools, cut corruption and address the healthcare crisis, among other platforms.

‘Culture war issues’

Montgomery’s post-election message focused on policy and local issues, arguing that “culture war issues” are used to distract voters.

Alabama’s legislature has been a focal point for debates over LGBTQ+ rights in recent years, including policies affecting trans people in schools and healthcare. In 2022, Alabama’s only out gay lawmaker at the time, state representative Neil Rafferty, pleaded with colleagues to reconsider a bill criminalising crucial medical care for trans youth.

Montgomery went on: “I’m gonna take a couple weeks to rest, and then let’s start talking about what I can do for you as your next lawmaker.

“I’ve been careful with my words throughout this campaign, because I know I’ll have to deliver on them later.”

She added that people will “have to come together and work collectively for our common good”.

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