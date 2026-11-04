Democrat Chris Pappas makes US history as he becomes first out gay male senator

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - NOVEMBER 3: New Hampshire Democratic Senator-elect Chris Pappas (D-NH) walks onto the stage to deliver his acceptance speech at a watch party at the Puritan Backroom on Nov

Chris Pappas has defeated former senator John E Sununu in New Hampshire’s US Senate race, becoming the first out gay man elected to the chamber.

According to Decision Desk HQ at around 3am Eastern Time, the 46-year-old Democratic congressman was leading Sununu 56 per cent to 41 per cent with 90 per cent of votes counted.

In a speech to supporters, which has been shared on X, Pappas thanked his husband, Vann Bentley, saying: “Win, lose or draw, I’m the luckiest guy because I’m married to a man that I love.”

Why was the New Hampshire Senate seat open?

Pappas entered the race after Democratic senator Jeanne Shaheen did not seek re-election, leaving New Hampshire’s Senate contest without an incumbent.

Sununu, 62, previously served as a US senator from 2003 to 2009, and lost to Shaheen in 2008. Late in the campaign, he attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump, releasing an advert in which he said he had “never even met the man” and pledged to oppose policies that were bad for New Hampshire.

Chris Pappas celebrates with husband Vann Bentley (Getty Images)

Pappas also entered the contest with a significant fundraising advantage. He raised over $15million more than Sununu, according to political money tracker OpenSecrets.

What does Pappas’ win mean for LGBTQ+ representation?

Pappas’ victory is a major representation milestone for LGBTQ+ representation. He will be the first out gay man elected to the US Senate, and only the third out LGBTQ+ person elected to the chamber, following Tammy Baldwin (first out lesbian) and Kyrsten Sinema (first out bisexual person). Laphonza Butler served in the Senate via appointment, rather than election.

Pappas has been publicly out throughout his time in Congress and has backed LGBTQ+ equality measures, including federal non-discrimination protections. A New Hampshire Democrat known for a pragmatic, business-friendly approach in a swing state, he has often emphasised constituent services and local economic issues.

In an 26 October interview with the Washington Blade, Pappas said: “I’m really proud of who I am, but [I am] more proud of the fact that New Hampshire embraces people from different walks of life.”

In 2020, LGBT+ campaigners urged Gavin Newsom to bolster queer representation in the US Senate, which at the time had only ever had two out LGBTQ+ members elected.

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