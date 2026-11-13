Pineville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with plastics and food production both growing. If you’ve got leadership experience on the plant floor, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: IPEX by Aliaxis

IPEX by Aliaxis Location: Pineville, NC (Injection Molding plant)

(Injection Molding plant) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM

Lead a production team in a compound plant, focusing on safe, efficient, high-quality output. You’ll handle scheduling, problem-solving, 5S, safety culture, and employee development while working closely with Production, Maintenance, and HSE.

Employer: Carolina Foods Inc.

Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 4–5 shifts/week, 6–8 weeks of night shift annually, weekends as needed

Supervise fast-paced food production for Duchess Brand snacks and other baked goods, covering shifts for other supervisors. You’ll drive performance, ensure GMP/SQF/FDA compliance, coach your team, and help improve safety and efficiency on the line.

Employer: IPEX USA LLC

Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Full-time

Focus on lean, 5S, and continuous improvement across the plant. This role leads KPIs, daily/weekly reviews, Kaizen, training in lean tools, and supports safety and quality initiatives to boost performance and cost savings.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.