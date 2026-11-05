🛒 Pineville, NC Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Pineville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (part of EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (part of EssilorLuxottica) Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help shoppers find the right sunglasses and give a fun, personal shopping experience. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, talking with people, and working flexible hours (evenings, weekends, holidays).

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour (per posting)

(per posting) Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays clean, and help members find what they need. This role is active, indoors, and comes with weekly pay and access to BJ’s membership and benefits (eligibility varies by position).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you want leadership experience in automotive retail and can work a flexible schedule, including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.