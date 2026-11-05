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Pineville
🛒 Pineville, NC Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
4 days ago
Pineville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Salesperson (Part-Time) – Sunglass Hut
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (part of EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Pineville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help shoppers find the right sunglasses and give a fun, personal shopping experience. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, talking with people, and working flexible hours (evenings, weekends, holidays).
Produce Clerk (Part-Time) – BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Pineville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour (per posting)
- Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays clean, and help members find what they need. This role is active, indoors, and comes with weekly pay and access to BJ’s membership and benefits (eligibility varies by position).
Part Sales Manager (Full-Time) – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Pineville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly while delivering “WOW” customer service. Great if you want leadership experience in automotive retail and can work a flexible schedule, including nights and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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