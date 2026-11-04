🏥 Pineville, NC Healthcare: Multiple Local Patient Care Roles

Pineville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you like direct patient contact and steady hours.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health Location: Pineville, NC (clinic and in-home settings)

(clinic and in-home settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for children with Autism, with small caseloads, strong team support, and a big focus on quality care. Role includes supervising RBTs, family training, and data-driven treatment, plus benefits, PTO, bonuses, CEU stipends, and possible relocation/sign-on support.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Pineville, NC (serving Mecklenburg, Union, and Anson counties)

(serving Mecklenburg, Union, and Anson counties) Type: Per-visit / flexible scheduling (full-time, part-time, per-diem, on-call)

Per-visit / flexible scheduling (full-time, part-time, per-diem, on-call) Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping adults with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship. This is a good fit if you’re a CNA who wants flexible hours, weekly pay, and strong clinical support in a long-standing, mission-driven home care agency.

Employer: Tryon Medical Partners

Location: Pineville, NC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Certified Medical Assistant role in a primary care clinic, mixing hands-on patient care (vitals, injections, EKGs, labs, minor procedures) with front- and back-office tasks. Great if you want steady weekday hours and experience across both clinical and administrative work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.