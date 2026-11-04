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🏥 Pineville, NC Healthcare: Multiple Local Patient Care Roles
Pineville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics and in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you like direct patient contact and steady hours.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Pineville, NC
- Employer: Kind Behavioral Health
- Location: Pineville, NC (clinic and in-home settings)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed
Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for children with Autism, with small caseloads, strong team support, and a big focus on quality care. Role includes supervising RBTs, family training, and data-driven treatment, plus benefits, PTO, bonuses, CEU stipends, and possible relocation/sign-on support.
Adult Private Duty Home Care, CNA
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Pineville, NC (serving Mecklenburg, Union, and Anson counties)
- Type: Per-visit / flexible scheduling (full-time, part-time, per-diem, on-call)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping adults with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship. This is a good fit if you’re a CNA who wants flexible hours, weekly pay, and strong clinical support in a long-standing, mission-driven home care agency.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care – Pineville
- Employer: Tryon Medical Partners
- Location: Pineville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Certified Medical Assistant role in a primary care clinic, mixing hands-on patient care (vitals, injections, EKGs, labs, minor procedures) with front- and back-office tasks. Great if you want steady weekday hours and experience across both clinical and administrative work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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