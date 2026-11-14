Pineville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in hospital care and retail pharmacy. Here are a couple of solid roles if you’re looking to get your foot in the door or level up.

Employer: Central Louisiana State Hospital (listed via Nunez Community College / Grambling State University )

Central Louisiana State Hospital (listed via ) Location: Pineville, LA

Pay: Special Entrance Rate – Nursing Unit Aide $972 bi-weekly , Nursing Assistant 1 $1,099.20 bi-weekly , Nursing Assistant 2 $1,176 bi-weekly + premium pay (up to $1.50–$3.50/hour with longevity and CNA incentives)

– Nursing Unit Aide , Nursing Assistant 1 , Nursing Assistant 2 + (up to with longevity and CNA incentives) Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour night shift

No experience required, and you can grow from Nursing Unit Aide up to Nursing Assistant 2. You’ll work directly with behavioral health patients—taking vitals, helping with daily needs, and supporting therapeutic activities in a secure hospital setting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #75

Location: 3636 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360

Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hour) and performance incentives

+ possible and Type: Part-time, mid-shift and closing

Great if you like customer service and want steady hours in a busy store pharmacy. Comes with access to Walmart’s health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and the Live Better U program where Walmart pays for approved education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Pineville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.