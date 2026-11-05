🛒 Pineville, LA Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Pineville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few strong full-time picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Pineville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Plumbing department helping customers solve home improvement problems, from finding parts to loading merchandise. This role comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn trade skills and cross-train in other departments.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

(Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Pineville, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.70 – $32.34 per hour

Lead the auto service team, manage customer relationships, and keep shop operations running smoothly. This is a good fit if you have auto repair experience and want day‑one medical, dental, and vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, ASE training, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #3736

Location: 2750 HWY 28 E, Pineville, LA 71360

Type: Full-time

Hourly Wage: $19 – $32 per hour (plus possible shift and role premiums)

Supervise the team that picks and prepares online grocery and general merchandise orders, making sure orders are accurate and customers are happy. Walmart offers performance incentives, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and fully paid education programs through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Pineville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.