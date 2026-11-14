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🚌 Pinellas Park transportation jobs with multiple driver roles
Pinellas Park is busy on the roads right now, and a few solid driving roles are open for folks with experience behind the wheel. If you like staying active and being out around town, these are worth a look.
Special Truck – Boom Operator
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Pinellas Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, EAP, pet insurance (no hourly rate listed)
Drive a Class A or B CDL boom truck delivering building materials to job sites. This is a hands-on role with loading/unloading, working outdoors, and staying on top of DOT safety rules.
Package Gas Driver 2 – Pinellas Park, FL
- Employer: Nippon Sanso Matheson
- Location: Pinellas Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.00/hour
- Requirements: Class A CDL, Hazmat, Air Brake endorsements, medical card (Tanker preferred)
Haul gas cylinders and related products to customers while keeping detailed logs and doing pre/post-trip inspections. Good fit if you have CDL experience, can handle physical work, and want steady hourly pay with a safety-focused company.
Road Ranger (Safety Service Patrol Operator)
- Employer: AutoBase Inc.
- Location: Pinellas Park, FL (on the road, highway routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Requirements: 21+, FL driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, 3+ years driving, some mechanical knowledge
Patrol express lanes in a company truck, help stranded drivers, clear debris, and support police/fire at incidents. Great if you like helping people, don’t mind physical work, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, routes, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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