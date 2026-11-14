Pinellas Park is busy on the roads right now, and a few solid driving roles are open for folks with experience behind the wheel. If you like staying active and being out around town, these are worth a look.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Pinellas Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, EAP, pet insurance (no hourly rate listed)

Drive a Class A or B CDL boom truck delivering building materials to job sites. This is a hands-on role with loading/unloading, working outdoors, and staying on top of DOT safety rules.

Employer: Nippon Sanso Matheson

Location: Pinellas Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $29.00/hour

Requirements: Class A CDL, Hazmat, Air Brake endorsements, medical card (Tanker preferred)

Haul gas cylinders and related products to customers while keeping detailed logs and doing pre/post-trip inspections. Good fit if you have CDL experience, can handle physical work, and want steady hourly pay with a safety-focused company.

Employer: AutoBase Inc.

Location: Pinellas Park, FL (on the road, highway routes)

(on the road, highway routes) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Requirements: 21+, FL driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, 3+ years driving, some mechanical knowledge

Patrol express lanes in a company truck, help stranded drivers, clear debris, and support police/fire at incidents. Great if you like helping people, don’t mind physical work, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, routes, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.