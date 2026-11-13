Pinellas Park is busy right now with solid retail and customer service openings, from big national brands to a local favorite with real growth paths.

Here are a few worth a look if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Pinellas Park, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Help shoppers with their home projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, Tools, Paint, Plumbing, Electrical, and more. This role stands out for flexible schedules, 10% employee discount, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and chances to learn trade skills through their Track to the Trades program.

Employer: Happy's Home Centers

Location: Pinellas Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $50,000/year + performance bonuses

Be the General Manager’s right hand and help run the whole store: sales, collections, inventory, staff scheduling, and bank deposits. This is a strong pick if you want a clear path to General Manager ($65K–$152K) plus 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Pinellas Park, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/09/2027 (subject to change)

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, restock, help customers find items, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you want health-related retail experience, flexible part-time hours, and access to benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different hours or departments.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.