📅 Holiday run & ride to help local kids in need

The 33rd Annual Ride and Run with the Stars is set for Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane.

This event raises money for the Sheriff’s Christmas Sharing Project, which provides food, clothing, books, toys, and basic necessities like diapers, wipes, and kids’ bedding to Pinellas County children and families facing hardship or recovering from crime.

Deputies and Victim Advocates identify families in need throughout the year, then use these funds (plus adoptions) to help make kids’ Christmas wish lists come true.

You can support this by joining the ride/run event at the new Waterfront Park location in the City of Safety Harbor.

Learn more and register online through the event link to sign up and participate.