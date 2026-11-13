On 2026-11-13, Friends of Strays Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg asked for donations of toys and basic supplies, with a special need for cat toys. Items can be dropped off at 2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714, or ordered online from their Amazon wishlist or Chewy wishlist, which helps the shelter focus more of its budget on medical care and other needs for dogs and cats.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Strays Animal Shelter