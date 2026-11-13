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Safety Harbor
Missing 81-year-old in Safety Harbor Found Safe
11 days ago
81-year-old Basma Al Hassan, who was the subject of a local Silver Alert after she was last seen around 3:00 p.m. at her home in Safety Harbor, was located safe at 6:11 p.m. and is no longer considered missing. More information: View full release
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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