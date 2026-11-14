undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pinehurst
🍽️ Multiple Resort & Spa Hospitality Jobs in Pinehurst, NC
2 days ago
Pinehurst’s resort scene is busy year-round, and the hospitality teams are growing. If you like working around guests, golf, and a classic Carolina resort vibe, these roles are worth a look.
Esthetician – Spa (Full Time)
- Employer: Pinehurst Resort
- Location: Pinehurst, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $500 sign-on bonus
This role is all about facials, waxing, body treatments, and make-up in The Spa at Pinehurst. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience and a North Carolina esthetician license, and want steady spa work in a calm, professional setting.
Public Space Attendant – Housekeeping (Full Time)
- Employer: Pinehurst Resort
- Location: Pinehurst, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $500 sign-on bonus
Help keep the resort’s lobbies, hallways, restrooms, and pool areas spotless. This is an active job with lots of walking and some lifting, good for someone who likes staying busy and doesn’t mind working behind the scenes.
Room Attendant – Housekeeping (Full Time)
- Employer: Pinehurst Resort
- Location: Pinehurst, NC
- Type: Full-time
Clean and reset guest rooms from top to bottom—beds, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, can handle on-your-feet work, and want a stable role in a well-known resort.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.