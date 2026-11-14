Pinehurst’s resort scene is busy year-round, and the hospitality teams are growing. If you like working around guests, golf, and a classic Carolina resort vibe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst Resort Location: Pinehurst, NC

Type: Full-time

Perks: $500 sign-on bonus

This role is all about facials, waxing, body treatments, and make-up in The Spa at Pinehurst. Great fit if you have 3+ years’ experience and a North Carolina esthetician license, and want steady spa work in a calm, professional setting.

Employer: Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst Resort Location: Pinehurst, NC

Type: Full-time

Perks: $500 sign-on bonus

Help keep the resort’s lobbies, hallways, restrooms, and pool areas spotless. This is an active job with lots of walking and some lifting, good for someone who likes staying busy and doesn’t mind working behind the scenes.

Employer: Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst Resort Location: Pinehurst, NC

Type: Full-time

Clean and reset guest rooms from top to bottom—beds, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, can handle on-your-feet work, and want a stable role in a well-known resort.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.