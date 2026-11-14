🌳 Kendall Drive Linear Park now has nearly 4× the tree canopy

The Kendall Linear Park Project along N. Kendall Drive in Pinecrest is now complete, and the area is much greener and shadier for walkers, joggers, cyclists, and neighbors.

As part of the project, the Village:

Planted 135 native trees , replacing 74 trees and palms (a net gain of 61 trees )

, replacing trees and palms (a ) Increased canopy credit from 33,575 sq ft to 125,500 sq ft — about 3.7× more canopy

Big shade trees planted (each about 10 inches in caliper and 26 feet tall):

32 live oaks

25 green buttonwoods

17 gumbo limbos

Smaller understory trees:

38 Simpson stoppers

23 pigeon plums

All species are native to South Florida. The project was funded by a $1 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The trees will keep growing over time, making the path cooler and more comfortable to use.