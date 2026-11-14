📢 Simple recycling tips for Pinecrest residents

America Recycles Day is Sunday, Nov. 15, and Pinecrest is reminding everyone to follow Miami-Dade County recycling rules for the blue cart.

Key tips:

No plastic bags in the blue cart, and don’t put recyclables inside plastic bags. Place items in the cart loose .

in the blue cart, and don’t put recyclables inside plastic bags. Place items in the cart . Empty and rinse containers. They don’t need to be spotless, but remove leftover food.

containers. They don’t need to be spotless, but remove leftover food. Flatten cardboard boxes to save space and help with pickup.

to save space and help with pickup. Place your blue cart at least 5 feet from the green cart and away from mailboxes, cars, and other obstacles. Make sure the lid closes completely .

at least from the green cart and away from mailboxes, cars, and other obstacles. Make sure the . When in doubt, check first. Pinecrest follows Miami-Dade rules, which may differ from other places.

You don’t have to change everything at once—pick one new habit this weekend and stick with it.

For full details on what’s accepted, visit miamidade.gov/recycling or call 311.