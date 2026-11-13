Pine River’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in the schools and in-home care. If you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Pines Mental Health Center

Northern Pines Mental Health Center Location: Pine River, MN (Pine River/Backus & Pequot Lakes Schools)

(Pine River/Backus & Pequot Lakes Schools) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages and exceptional benefits)

Work with kids and families right in local schools doing therapy, assessments, crisis support, and treatment planning. Great fit if you have a Master’s in a behavioral health field, are licensed or license-eligible, and want paid supervision, strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match while you work toward or maintain licensure.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Pine River, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, paid weekly)

Support clients in their homes overnight with medication reminders, personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. This role offers flexible scheduling, immediate start, a benefits package, and referral bonuses, ideal if you have caregiving experience and like quieter night shifts.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Pine River, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, paid weekly)

Similar to the overnight role, but during the day—help with mobility, hygiene, meals, and companionship in clients’ homes or facilities. Good for someone patient, compassionate, and dependable who wants flexible hours, benefits, and a chance to make a daily impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.