📅 Pine Plains Food Fight: Dine out Nov 8–14 to help veterans

📅 Pine Plains Food Fight: Dine Out to Support Veterans

From November 8–14, 2026, local restaurants in the Pine Plains / Red Hook area are joining a “Pine Plains Food Fight” — a friendly competition to:

Bring the community together

Enjoy great food

Share veterans’ stories

Raise funds to support and honor our veterans

Each participating restaurant will offer a special menu item and donate 20% of its sales (at least $100) to support veterans.

To take part, simply dine at participating spots during the event week and order their featured item. Your meal helps raise money and awareness for local veterans.