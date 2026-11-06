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Pine Plains
📅 Pine Plains Food Fight: Dine out Nov 8–14 to help veterans
8 days ago
📅 Pine Plains Food Fight: Dine Out to Support Veterans
From November 8–14, 2026, local restaurants in the Pine Plains / Red Hook area are joining a “Pine Plains Food Fight” — a friendly competition to:
- Bring the community together
- Enjoy great food
- Share veterans’ stories
- Raise funds to support and honor our veterans
Each participating restaurant will offer a special menu item and donate 20% of its sales (at least $100) to support veterans.
To take part, simply dine at participating spots during the event week and order their featured item. Your meal helps raise money and awareness for local veterans.
More Info: Pine Plains Food Fight, November 8–14, 2026 • Red ...
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