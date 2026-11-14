📅 High school musical: James and the Giant Peach

The Pine Bush High School Drama Club is putting on James and the Giant Peach at the Pine Bush High School auditorium.

You can see the show on:

Tonight, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and are sold at the door.

If you’re looking for a fun night out and want to support local students, grab some friends or family and head to Pine Bush High School for the show!